AFU Commander-in-chief Syrskyi shares footage of the most vivid episodes of Russia's army equipment destruction
Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
AFU
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, showed vivid episodes of the destruction of Russian equipment and weapons.

What is known about the destruction of the Russian army equipment

Vivid episodes of destruction of enemy equipment and weapons. Our fighters do not allow the enemy to implement his plans, noted the Commander-in-chief in the description of the video.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 432,390 soldiers.

According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 840 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 6819 (+10) units,

  • armoured combat vehicles — 13,049 (+35) units,

  • artillery systems — 10,698 (+30) units,

  • MLRS — 1017 (+0) units,

  • anti-aircraft warfare system — 721 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 347 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 8318 (+10),

  • cruise missiles — 1922 (+0),

  • warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 14,191 (+50) units,

  • special equipment — 1735 (+4).

AFU aviation struck nine enemy areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration.

Units of the AFU missile forces inflicted damage on one enemy anti-aircraft warfare system.

In the Avdiiv region, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Nevelske, and Nevelske.

In the Orihiv direction, the defenders repelled 9 attacks on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyn in the Zaporizhia region, the General Staff notes.

Ukraine
The Russian army lost more than 7,000 soldiers in Ukraine during the week
Russian army losses
World
In the Russian Federation, cemeteries are growing rapidly due to losses in the war against Ukraine — The Telegraph
Military cemeteries in the Russian Federation

