During the day, the aviation of the Defenсe Forces struck 13 areas of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration.

What is happening in different parts of the front

AFU General Staff provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 03/22/2024.

During the day, 57 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched 87 missiles and 110 air strikes and carried out 39 MLRS shellings at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defence Forces in the areas of Synkivka, Tabaivka, and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Oleksandro-Shultyne settlements.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled almost ten enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomayske, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried more than 20 times to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of Staromayorske settlements of the Donetsk region and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.

New AFU's successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war against the Russian army

Units of the missile forces damaged two personnel concentration areas, one anti-aircraft defence system and four crucial enemy targets.