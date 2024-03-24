The Armed Forces eliminated almost a thousand Russian soldiers, 24 tanks and 44 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 436,750 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 990 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 6,876 (+24) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 13,158 (+28) units;

  • artillery systems — 10,855 (+44) units;

  • RSZV — 1018 units;

  • air defense equipment — 723 units;

  • aircraft — 347 units;

  • helicopters — 325 units;

  • UAVs of operational-tactical level — 8,510 (+47) units;

  • cruise missiles — 1,992 units;

  • ships/boats — 26 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 14,407 (+63) units;

  • special equipment — 1778 (+10) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and one enemy structure.

Units of missile forces damaged 1 area of concentration of personnel, 4 control points, 2 means of air defense, 1 artillery means, 1 EW station and 1 radar station of the occupiers.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivsk direction, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Yasnobrodivka and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region, the General Staff notes.

