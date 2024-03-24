Air defense destroyed 18 missiles and 25 drones during the Russian attack

On the night of March 24, the Air Defense shot down 18 out of 29 cruise missiles and 25 out of 28 attack UAVs that the Russians used to attack Ukraine.
Air defense results on March 24
The Air Force reports that on the night of March 24, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed type UAVs.
Missiles were fired from 14 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Engels area, and drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation and Cape Chauda in Crimea.
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 43 air targets were destroyed: 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 25 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.
The targets were destroyed within the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn and Lviv regions.
Consequences of a missile attack
In Kyiv, debris from the downed rockets fell in the Desnyanskyi district — on the territory of forest plantations, in Shevchenkivskyi — in the park zone and on the territory of residential buildings. The facade of a multi-storey building is damaged.
In the Lviv region, drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out.
In Kryvyi Rih, heating networks and power lines were damaged due to falling debris. In the city, several boiler houses have been shut down. 6 hospitals, more than 150 educational institutions and 3,000 houses where 76,000 people live were left without heat.
In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, debris from a downed drone damaged an energy facility. More than 3,000 subscribers in the city and more than 6,400 in the district remained without electricity. Electricity has already been restored.
Port infrastructure was damaged in Odesa.
