Air defense destroyed 18 missiles and 25 drones during the Russian attack

On the night of March 24, the Air Defense shot down 18 out of 29 cruise missiles and 25 out of 28 attack UAVs that the Russians used to attack Ukraine.

Air defense results on March 24

The Air Force reports that on the night of March 24, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed type UAVs.

Missiles were fired from 14 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Engels area, and drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation and Cape Chauda in Crimea.

Anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack. Share

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 43 air targets were destroyed: 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 25 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

The targets were destroyed within the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn and Lviv regions.

Consequences of a missile attack