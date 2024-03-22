Air Force downs 55 "Shaheds" and 37 missiles during Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine

On March 22, Russian troops launched 151 missiles and a kamikaze drone across Ukraine. Air defense shot down 55 Shahed drones and 37 missiles, including 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and two Kh-59 anti-aircraft missiles.

Air Force reports that the enemy launched a combined missile-aircraft strike against critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on the night of March 22, 2024.

In total, the enemy used 151 means of air attack:

63 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type ( launch area is Russian Prymorsko-Akhtarsk);

12 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (Launch area is Belgorod region and occupied Crimea);

40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from 13 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area is the Caspian Sea);

5 Kh-22 cruise missiles from five Tu-22M3 bombers (Launch area is Russian Rostov region);

7 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from 10 MiG-31K aircraft (Launch area is Russian Tambov region); 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles (The launch area is a Russia-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region);

22 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launch area is Belgorod, Kursk regions).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and the Ground Forces, mobile fire groups, and EW equipment of the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air-missile strike.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 92 air targets were destroyed:

55 combat UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type;

35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine's energy sector at night. What is known

There is a hit at the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia. There is no threat of a breakthrough. Road traffic through the Dniprovska HPP dam is closed.

The Russians launched 12 missiles on Zaporizhzhia — there were wounded. The Zaporizhzhia NPP is connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one transmission line and is on the verge of a blackout.

In Kharkiv, the Russians have struck energy facilities more than 15 times, damaging critical infrastructure. The city is almost entirely without electricity, and the water supply is interrupted.

Infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged in Khmelnytskyi. There are dead and injured.

Emergency shutdown schedules were introduced in Poltava, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In the Lviv region, a drone hit an energy infrastructure facility, and there were no casualties.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the occupiers hit a critical infrastructure facility. One person was injured.

In Vinnytsia, a critical infrastructure object was also hit.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that all cities affected by the attack already have the necessary services, and electricity supply is being restored.

Zelenskyy reminded international partners that there are no delays with Russian missiles, as with aid packages to our state.