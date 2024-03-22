Zelenskyy says Russia used over 60 Shaheds and almost 90 missiles on large-scale attack on Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on March 22, Russia launched more than 60 Shahed kamikaze drones and almost 90 missiles of various types.
Zelenskyy reacted to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine's energy sector
The head of state noted that all cities affected by the attack already have the necessary services, and electricity supply is being restored.
Zelenskyy reminded international partners that there are no delays with Russian missiles, as with aid packages to our state.
Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine's energy sector at night. What is known
There is a hit at the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia. There is no threat of a breakthrough. Road traffic through the Dnipro HPP dam is closed.
The Russians launched 12 missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia — there were wounded. The Zaporizhzhia NPP is connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one transmission line and is on the verge of a blackout.
In Kharkiv, the Russians have struck energy facilities more than 15 times, damaging critical infrastructure. The city is almost completely without electricity, and the water supply is interrupted.
Infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged in Khmelnytskyi. There are dead and injured.
Emergency shutdown schedules were introduced in Poltava, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
In the Lviv region, a drone hit an energy infrastructure facility, and there were no casualties.
In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the occupiers hit a critical infrastructure facility. One person was injured.
In Vinnytsia, a critical infrastructure object was also hit.
