Zelenskyy says Russia used over 60 Shaheds and almost 90 missiles on large-scale attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Zelenskyy says Russia used over 60 Shaheds and almost 90 missiles on large-scale attack on Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
State Emergency Service
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on March 22, Russia launched more than 60 Shahed kamikaze drones and almost 90 missiles of various types.

Zelenskyy reacted to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine's energy sector

That night, there were over 60 Shaheds and almost 90 missiles of various types. The world sees the targets of Russian terrorists as clearly as possible: power plants and energy supply lines, a hydroelectric dam, ordinary residential buildings, even a trolleybus. Russia is at war against the ordinary life of people —my condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in this terror.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state noted that all cities affected by the attack already have the necessary services, and electricity supply is being restored.

Zelenskyy reminded international partners that there are no delays with Russian missiles, as with aid packages to our state.

The Shaheds don't have indecision like some politicians. It is important to understand the cost of delays and delayed decisions. "Patriot" systems must protect Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, air defence is needed to protect people, infrastructure, houses and dams. The partners know exactly what is needed. They can definitely support it. These solutions are needed. Life must be protected from these inhumans from Moscow, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised.

Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine's energy sector at night. What is known

  • There is a hit at the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia. There is no threat of a breakthrough. Road traffic through the Dnipro HPP dam is closed.

  • The Russians launched 12 missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia — there were wounded. The Zaporizhzhia NPP is connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one transmission line and is on the verge of a blackout.

  • In Kharkiv, the Russians have struck energy facilities more than 15 times, damaging critical infrastructure. The city is almost completely without electricity, and the water supply is interrupted.

  • Infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged in Khmelnytskyi. There are dead and injured.

  • Emergency shutdown schedules were introduced in Poltava, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

  • In the Lviv region, a drone hit an energy infrastructure facility, and there were no casualties.

  • In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the occupiers hit a critical infrastructure facility. One person was injured.

  • In Vinnytsia, a critical infrastructure object was also hit.

