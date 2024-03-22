Zelenskyy says Russia used over 60 Shaheds and almost 90 missiles on large-scale attack on Ukraine

The Shaheds don't have indecision like some politicians. It is important to understand the cost of delays and delayed decisions. "Patriot" systems must protect Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, air defence is needed to protect people, infrastructure, houses and dams. The partners know exactly what is needed. They can definitely support it. These solutions are needed. Life must be protected from these inhumans from Moscow, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised.