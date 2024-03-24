Ukraine was under massive missile attack during the night. What is known

On the night of March 24, Russian occupiers launched a new massive attack on Ukraine, using cruise missiles and attack drones.

Consequences of the rocket strike on March 24

According to OVA, about ten enemy missiles were shot down over Kyiv and in the capital region.

In the Desnyansky district, debris fell on the territory of forest plantations.

In Shevchenkivskyi — on the territory of the park zone and on the territory of residential buildings. The facade of a multi-story building was damaged.

There is no information about the victims.

According to Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovoy, about 20 rockets and 7 Shaheds were fired at Lviv and the region.

The target is critical infrastructure objects. No hits were recorded in Lviv.

In Lviv Oblast, according to OVA, the occupiers struck a critical infrastructure object with rockets and drones. A fire broke out. There was no information about the victims.

In Kryvyi Rih, heating networks and power lines were damaged due to the debris of downed drones. Due to a voltage drop, several boiler plants in the city were disconnected.

Six hospitals and more than one and a half hundred educational institutions remained without heat. And another 3,000 houses, where a total of 76,000 people live.

In Nikopol region, debris from a downed drone damaged an energy facility. More than 3,000 subscribers in Nikopol and more than 6,400 in the district remained without electricity. Electricity has already been restored.

Missile attack on March 24: what is known

Around one in the morning on March 23, the Air Force warned about the takeoff of 4 Tu-95MS planes from the "Olenya" airfield (Murman region). There were 14 boards in total.

Air defense forces destroyed 43 aerial targets: 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 25 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn and Lviv regions.

In total, the occupiers launched 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 28 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.