Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office states Russia attacks Dnipro HPP with eight missiles

Eight Russian missiles hit the Dnipro HPP during the March 22 attack. The station is disabled, but there is no threat of a breakthrough.

New details of the Russian attack on the Dnipro HPP have emerged

The head of the department for countering crimes in the conditions of armed conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, Yurii Belousov, said Russian missiles hit the Dnipro HPP eight times.

Today was the most massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities in the last year, that's for sure. We can say that along with today's attack, the Russians have repeatedly attacked 136 energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, starting with a large-scale invasion. Yuri Belousov Head of the Department of Combating Crimes in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office

A representative of the Prosecutor General's Office emphasised that the station was disabled after the attack by the Russian occupiers

Zaporozhzhia was under massive attack today. Only the HPP itself was been hit eight times, that is, eight missiles hit this important object for Ukraine, which performs not only the energy component, but also other functions, Belousov said. Share

He added that there is currently no threat of a breach of the Dnipro HPP dam.

Russia attacked the Dnipro HPP

The Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia was attacked by the Russians on March 22. A fire broke out there. Due to the shelling of the city, the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is entirely restricted.

Traffic is carried out through the Arch Bridge. Khortytsia (Serhiy Tyulenin St. — Sichi St. — Taganska St.). And also through Novi Mosty and Khortytskyi district.

Because of this, there is a threat of a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the line to the ZNPP has been de-energised.

In addition, the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota also reported that two direct hits were made at the Dnipro HPP-1 and HPP-2.