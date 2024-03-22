Russia's missile attack on Ukraine on Mar.22: one killed after attack on Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia

As a result of the Russian attack on the Dnipro HPP on March 22, one person died in Zaporizhzhia.

A Russian attack on the Dnipro HPP killed one civilian

The General Prosecutor's Office reported that there is currently information about one person who was killed as a result of the shelling of the Dnipro HPP.

According to the investigation, on the morning of March 22, the Russian military launched 20 missile strikes on the territory of Zaporizhzhia.

Infrastructure objects of the city, including the Dnipro HPP, private and multi-apartment buildings, civilian vehicles, were damaged and destroyed, the report says.

What is known about the mass attack on Zaporozhzhia on March 22

The Russians attacked the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia on March 22. A fire broke out there. Due to the shelling of the city, the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is entirely restricted.

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed, and ten others were injured.

Because of this, there is a threat of a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the line to the ZNPP has been de-energised.

In addition, the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota, reported that two direct hits were made at the Dnipro HPP — HPP-1 and HPP-2.

For today, there is the fact that we are losing the station. HPP-2 is under threat, we don't know in what volume and with what power it will be able to operate. It was because of the hit, because two missiles hit directly at HPP-2, said the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota.