Ukrhydroenergo chief says Dnipro HPP is in critical condition after two Russian missiles direct hits

In Zaporizhzhia, there were two direct hits at the Dnipro HPP — HPP-1 and HPP-2. Currently, it is not known whether HPP-2 will be able to be restored, as it is seriously damaged.
Ukrhydroenergo announces the aftermath of Russia's attack on the Dnipro HPP
According to him, one rocket flew along the crane beams and hit the support.
Russia struck the Dnipro HPP
The Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia was attacked by the Russians on March 22. A fire broke out there. Due to the shelling of the city, the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is entirely restricted.
As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed, and eight others were injured.
Because of this, there is a threat of a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the line to the ZNPP has been de-energised.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-