Ukrhydroenergo chief says Dnipro HPP is in critical condition after two Russian missiles direct hits

In Zaporizhzhia, there were two direct hits at the Dnipro HPP — HPP-1 and HPP-2. Currently, it is not known whether HPP-2 will be able to be restored, as it is seriously damaged.

Ukrhydroenergo announces the aftermath of Russia's attack on the Dnipro HPP

Today, we are losing the station. HPP-2 is under threat. We don't know in what volume and with what power it will be able to work. It is because of a hit, because two missiles landed with a direct hit on HPP-2. Igor Syrota "Ukrhydroenergo" chief

According to him, one rocket flew along the crane beams and hit the support.

That is, HPP-2 is in critical condition, HPP-1 is also not working now. That is why we are taking all measures to, say, lift the gates and activate the water, so, unfortunately, we will not be able to activate this water through the station, - said Syrota.

Russia struck the Dnipro HPP

The Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia was attacked by the Russians on March 22. A fire broke out there. Due to the shelling of the city, the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is entirely restricted.

Traffic is carried out through the Arch Bridge. Khortytsia (Serhiy Tyulenin Str. - Sichi Str. - Taganska Str.). And also, through Novi Mosty and Khortytskyi district. Take this information into account when planning your route, the local police say. Share

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed, and eight others were injured.