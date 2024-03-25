Photos of the communications center of the Black Sea Fleet of the RF appeared after the missile attack by the Armed Forces

At night, this inconspicuous but important building of the Black Sea Fleet of the occupiers "caught" several missiles, probably Storm Shadow, from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The building of the communications center of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation was damaged — photo

Satellite images and photos from the ground of the consequences of a missile attack by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol have appeared. According to experts, the pictures confirm the success of the attack.

Photos taken by the Planet Labs satellite were published by the "Schemes" project from Radio Svoboda.

Comparing satellite images of this area on March 21 and 24 shows that the roof of the building collapsed after the missile strike. Fire department vehicles can also be seen near the building. Share

The military-analytical portal Defense Express agrees with this conclusion.

The impact of one or more cruise missiles fell on the central part of this three-story building, the scale of visually visible damage can be described by the phrase "huge hole".

In addition, photos of this place taken from the ground appeared on the Internet. They testify that the building burned from the inside after the rocket hit.

t.me/oko_gora

Missile attack on the occupiers in Sevastopol: what is known

On the night of March 24, a series of explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol. In the morning, the Stratcom of the Armed Forces reported that the Defense Forces hit the communication hub of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation and two large landing ships of the occupiers - "Yamal" and "Azov". Other targets are also affected.

Commenting on these strikes, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps noted that Russia's Black Sea Fleet has become dysfunctional as a result of the war against Ukraine.