General Staff Latest: AFU hits one artillery and two air defence systems of Russia's Army

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck seven areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration and two enemy anti-aircraft warfare systems.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 03/21/2024.

During the day, 67 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched 36 missiles and 50 air strikes and carried out 96 MLRS shellings at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out one unsuccessful assault on the Defence Forces' positions in the Synkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Spirne, Vesele, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through our troops' defences.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavlivske, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements. With aviation's support, the enemy tried 24 times to break through our troops' defences.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the areas of Staromayorske settlements of Donetsk region and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhya region.

AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck seven areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration and two enemy anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Units of AFU missile troops damaged one artillery and two anti-aircraft warfare systems of the Russian army.