The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 433,840 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 840 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 6,832 (+4) units,

armoured personnel vehicles — 13,074 (+16) units,

artillery systems — 10,740 (+26) units,

MLRS — 1,018 (+1) units,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems — 721 (+0) units,

aircraft — 347 (+0) units,

helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 8,365 (+10) units,

cruise missiles — 1,922 (+0) units,

warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 14,242 (+44) units,

special equipment — 1741 (+3) units.

What is the situation at the front?

During the day, the Defence Forces' aviation struck ten areas of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment concentration.

Units of missile troops damaged one enemy ammunition depot.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks in the settlements of Bilogorivka, Zolotarivka, Luhansk region, and Yampolivka, Terny, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through our troops' defences.