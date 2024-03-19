General Staff Latest: AFU destroyed over 800 Russian soldiers, 10 tanks and 30 artillery systems
General Staff Latest: AFU destroyed over 800 Russian soldiers, 10 tanks and 30 artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 432,390 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 840 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 6819 (+10) units,

  • armoured combat vehicles — 13,049 (+35) units,

  • artillery systems — 10,698 (+30) units,

  • MLRS — 1017 (+0) units,

  • anti-aircraft warfare systems — 721 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 347 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 8318 (+10),

  • cruise missiles — 1922 (+0),

  • warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 14,191 (+50) units,

  • special equipment — 1735 (+4).

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front

Aviation of the Defence Forces struck nine areas of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration.

Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on one enemy anti-aircraft warfare system.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the defenders repelled nine attacks on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, the General Staff notes.

Plane

