General Staff Latest: AFU aviation strikes nine areas of Russia's army concentration in a day

What is happening in different parts of the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 18/03/2024.

During the day, 56 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched five missiles and 55 air strikes and carried out 60 rounds of anti-aircraft fire at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful assaults on the Defence Forces' positions in the Synkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled four enemy attacks in the area of the Terny settlement in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks in the Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks in the Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhane settlements. With the support of aviation, the enemy tried to break through the defence of our troops 21 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in Staromayorske settlements in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, during the day, the enemy carried out three attacks on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

During the day, the Defense Forces' aviation struck nine areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on one enemy anti-aircraft warfare system.