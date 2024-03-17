According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 63 times during the day and inflicted numerous losses on the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, the criminal army of the Russian Federation fired 7 rockets at Ukraine, carried out 55 airstrikes and carried out 62 shellings with anti-aircraft missiles on the positions of the Armed Forces and civilian infrastructure objects.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

High-rise and private buildings were destroyed and damaged.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupyan direction, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the Sinkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lymansky direction, our soldiers repelled 1 enemy attack in the area of Rozdolivka settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivsk direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Orlivka, Oleksandropil and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Pobieda, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 25 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the Robotyny and north-western Verbovy regions of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, during the day, the enemy carried out 3 attacks on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

Units of missile troops inflicted damage on 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.