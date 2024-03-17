Rospropaganda is spreading a fake about the attack of the Armed Forces on the Zaporizhzhia NPP

According to propagandists, Ukrainian defenders allegedly dropped an explosive device, hitting it five meters from the station's fuel storage.
Russian fake about the attack on the ZNPP: what is known
Kremlin propaganda is spreading a fake about an alleged attack by Ukrainian troops on one of the Zaporizhzhia NPP facilities.
The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security announced this on Facebook.
As noted in the Center, in fact, the wave of accusations about the alleged attempts of the Ukrainian side to provoke an accident at the Zaporizhia NPP was launched by propaganda in response to the recent resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which states that Russia must urgently return the plant to the control of Ukraine.
In general, Russia has been promoting the message that due to Ukraine's actions at the ZNPP an accident may occur, ever since it seized this facility. In fact, it was the Russian troops who repeatedly created emergency situations there. The invaders are unable to operate and maintain the station in compliance with all safety standards for objective technical reasons.
The Russians reacted to the new resolution regarding the return of the ZNPP to the control of Ukraine
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia stated that they will continue to "protect" from Kyiv the occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant.
The Russian Federation considers any resolutions and statements calling for the return of the ZANP to Ukraine to be an encroachment on its sovereignty. The Russian Federation will continue to strengthen the protection of the ZANP and Energodar against the actions of Kyiv and its Western curators, the Russian Foreign Ministry cynically stated.
