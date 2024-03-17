Rospropaganda is spreading a fake about the attack of the Armed Forces on the Zaporizhzhia NPP

According to propagandists, Ukrainian defenders allegedly dropped an explosive device, hitting it five meters from the station's fuel storage.

Russian fake about the attack on the ZNPP: what is known

Kremlin propaganda is spreading a fake about an alleged attack by Ukrainian troops on one of the Zaporizhzhia NPP facilities.

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security announced this on Facebook.

As noted in the Center, in fact, the wave of accusations about the alleged attempts of the Ukrainian side to provoke an accident at the Zaporizhia NPP was launched by propaganda in response to the recent resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which states that Russia must urgently return the plant to the control of Ukraine.

In general, Russia has been promoting the message that due to Ukraine's actions at the ZNPP an accident may occur, ever since it seized this facility. In fact, it was the Russian troops who repeatedly created emergency situations there. The invaders are unable to operate and maintain the station in compliance with all safety standards for objective technical reasons.

By refusing to transfer the station under the control of Ukraine, which will be able to ensure the appropriate level of security, the occupiers are creating a threat of a nuclear accident — both for Ukraine and for the whole world. Fakes that Ukraine is allegedly trying to provoke an accident are needed by the Russians in order to shift the responsibility from themselves to Kyiv. Share

The Russians reacted to the new resolution regarding the return of the ZNPP to the control of Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia stated that they will continue to "protect" from Kyiv the occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant.