General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 19 attacks by the Russian army in the Novopavlovsk direction

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian army. Units of the missile forces of the AFU inflicted damage on the control point, 2 personnel concentration areas and 1 enemy anti-aircraft vehicle.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 18.00 on 03/16/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, 50 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 43 air strikes, carried out 58 rounds of anti-aircraft fire at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, our units stopped 2 attempts to penetrate the enemy's DRG in the Stara Huta and Brusky settlements of the Sumy region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Velika Pisarivka, Stara Huta, Ryzhivka, Popivka, Yamne, Oleksandrivka, Luhivka of the Sumy region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction .

In the Lymansky direction, our soldiers repelled 1 enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of settlements of Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region; Controversial, Fun, Rozlovka of Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repulsed 4 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ivanovske, Klishchiivka and east of Chasovoy Yar of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Druzhba settlements of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiyivsk direction, our defenders repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 19 times to break through the defenses of our troops. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in Krasnohorivka and Kostyantynivka districts of Donetsk region.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times in the Robotyny and north-western Verbovy regions of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, during the day, the enemy carried out 2 attacks on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper. More than 10 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar attacks, among them Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region; Krynky, Tyaginka, Ivanivka, Berehove and the regional center of the Kherson region.

New successes of the AFU in the war against the Russian army

