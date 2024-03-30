Air defense forces destroyed 9 attack drones during a new Russian attack

On the night of March 30, Russia again attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages with missiles and drones.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on March 30 — the first details

As reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of March 30, the Russian invaders hit Donetsk region with 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In addition, it is indicated that the occupiers also attacked Ukraine with attack drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea).

A total of 12 "Shahed-136/131" attack UAVs were launched.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine note that nine of them were destroyed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine within the borders of the Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

Thanks for the work! Together to victory! Mykola Oleschuk Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

What is known about the situation in different regions of Ukraine

According to the latest data, at night in the Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces destroyed 4 drones of the Russian Federation: two in the Dnipro region and one each in Kamiansky and Kryvorizky.

Debris of the downed UAV fell on the territory of the elevator. A fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished. There were no critical damages or casualties. The aggressor shelled the Chervonogrigorivsk community in the Nikopol region with artillery, the local authorities reported. Share

It is also reported that no civilians were injured.

The morning began with an enemy attack in the area. Russian invaders hit Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. An infrastructure facility was hit by the enemy.

In the Kherson region, a tractor driver died as a result of the detonation of a projectile on a field.