Germany's Scholz says Putin can stop war against Ukraine at any moment

When peace is possible in Ukraine

Let me make one thing clear: peace is possible at any time. Putin just needs to stop his barbaric campaign and withdraw his troops, the head of the German government emphasised.

During the conversation, the journalist asked Scholz whether it was possible to end or freeze the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine through negotiations or with the help of mediators. The chancellor replied that mediation initiatives have always been to end or freeze the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As an example, the politician mentioned the negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv immediately after the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The talks then failed, as Russia only used them as an excuse to simultaneously shift its troops eastward for a major offensive. Then it became known about the mass atrocities in Bucha and Irpin — incredible crimes against human rights committed by the Russian armed forces against the civilian population. This deprived the negotiations of any basis, emphasised Scholz.

In addition, the German chancellor mentioned the grain agreement, which "at some point Putin cancelled ", discussions about security at the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and the exchange of prisoners.

Slovakia advocated peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

The head of the Slovak Ministry of Defense, Robert Kaliniak, believes that the war in Ukraine has no military solution and needs peace negotiations

Trend reports this.

No matter how the conflict ends, Ukraine will always have borders with Russia. He is not leaving. Peaceful efforts are what she needs most, said Robert Kaliniak.

According to him, the situation at the front is now frozen, so "it is necessary to start talking about peace talks. The leaders of the European Union and the United States should be involved in this."

It is also noted that Volodymyr Martsinkov, the deputy head of the European Affairs Committee of the National Council, believes that "it is in the security, economic and political interests of Slovakia for the country to continue to be a neighbour of Ukraine, not Russia, and for Ukraine to emerge as a democratic and independent state."

According to her, Russian President Putin's plans are broader than just capturing Ukraine. Therefore, the more successful Ukraine is, the further Russia is from Slovakia.