General Staff Latest: AFU carries out 12 airstrikes, repealing over 50 attacks by Russia's army

During the past 24 hours, 61 combat clashes occurred between the Defence Forces and the Russian occupiers.

Defence Forces strikes against the occupiers

The General Staff reports that during the day, the Air Force struck at:

One control point,

One anti-aircraft warfare system,

Ten areas of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration.

Units of AFU missile troops damaged two personnel concentration areas, two anti-aircraft missile systems and one enemy artillery.

The situation is on the front line

In the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled ten enemy attacks in Terny, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled two attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defence Forces repelled 16 attacks in Berdychi, Umanske, Tonenke, Pervomayske, Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through our troops' defences more than twenty times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out two unsuccessful attacks on our defenders' positions in Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and northwestern Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, during the day, the enemy carried out 2 attacks on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River.