There were several reasons for the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. At the same time, during the battles for the city, Russian troops suffered colossal losses, including over 47,000 soldiers.
Why did the Ukrainian military withdraw from Avdiivka
Also, according to him, the insufficient amount of ammunition for our artillery played a negative role, and it was this that made it impossible to conduct an effective counter-battery fight in such conditions.
The AFU CinC also noted that the offensive on Avdiivka resulted in significant losses for the enemy, "and it is unlikely that they will talk about it on "Russian TV."
AFU's withdrawal from Avdiivka
On the night of February 17, the AFU Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the decision to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka, which was under threat of being surrounded by the enemy.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, President Zelenskyy called the decision to withdraw troops from Avdiivka correct and professional. Still, he criticised allies for improper assistance to Ukraine, which led to this situation.
On February 18, the OSTG "Tavria", Capt Dmytro Lykhovii, stated that the Defence Forces of Ukraine had completed the withdrawal of units from Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-