There were several reasons for the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. At the same time, during the battles for the city, Russian troops suffered colossal losses, including over 47,000 soldiers.

We withdrew our forces from Avdiivka, because the enemy had a significant advantage in the forces and means of assault units. The integrity of our defense was violated due to constant bombardment by guided aerial bombs, which made it possible for the enemy to gradually advance, said the AFU Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Also, according to him, the insufficient amount of ammunition for our artillery played a negative role, and it was this that made it impossible to conduct an effective counter-battery fight in such conditions.

So, to avoid the environment and save people's lives, I decided to leave Avdiivka. Unfortunately, during these battles, 25 Ukrainian servicemen were captured by the Russians. This is war... Russian propagandists are trying to use various videos with captured Ukrainian soldiers to discredit the Defense Forces of Ukraine, psychological pressure and spreading panic among Ukrainians. Oleksandr Syrskyi the AFU Commander-in-chief

The AFU CinC also noted that the offensive on Avdiivka resulted in significant losses for the enemy, "and it is unlikely that they will talk about it on "Russian TV."

Only in the period from October 10, 2023 to February 17, 2024, the Russian invaders lost: 47,186 personnel, 364 tanks, 748 armored personnel vehicles, 248 artillery systems, five aircraft in the Avdiivka direction. The Defence Forces of Ukraine captured 95 Russian invaders in this area since the beginning of the Avdiivka defense operation, the general said.

On the night of February 17, the AFU Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the decision to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka, which was under threat of being surrounded by the enemy.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, President Zelenskyy called the decision to withdraw troops from Avdiivka correct and professional. Still, he criticised allies for improper assistance to Ukraine, which led to this situation.

On February 18, the OSTG "Tavria", Capt Dmytro Lykhovii, stated that the Defence Forces of Ukraine had completed the withdrawal of units from Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.