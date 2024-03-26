Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a battalion of occupiers near Avdiivka in Donetsk region. They also managed to hit two tanks and enemy drones.

What is known about the successes of the 3rd Assault Brigade near Avdiivka

Over the past week, units of the 3rd Assault Brigade eliminated the number of enemy manpower equivalent to a Russian battalion, the statement said. Share

It is noted that 146 occupiers were killed, and 287 were wounded. The soldiers also managed to destroy the Russian "SuperCam" and "Lancet" drones, hit two T-80 and BMP-3 tanks, and damage the Nona-S self-propelled guns.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to attack and continues to storm Ukrainian advanced positions. The task of the 3rd Assault Force is to destroy the maximum.

The situation in the Avdiivka direction

The Ukrainian defenders had to withdraw from Avdiivka, a defence that had continued since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The Ukrainian MFA chief, Dmytro Kuleba, noted, if the allies had handed over ammunition to our military on time, then there would have been no need to retreat from Avdiivka. After that, control over several villages was lost in the area of the settlement.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also reported that the Russian occupiers were stuck in the Avdiivka area and could not advance further. They concentrate their primary efforts in the Novomykhailivka area.

The New York Times wrote that Russia's offensive around Avdiivka is slowing down after rapid successes. Ukraine has committed significant forces to defend the area, while Russian troops attack in open fields with little cover.