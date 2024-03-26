3rd AFU Assault Brigade eliminates Russian battalion near Avdiivka, damaging two enemy tanks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

3rd AFU Assault Brigade eliminates Russian battalion near Avdiivka, damaging two enemy tanks

AFU
Читати українською
Source:  3rd separate assault brigade

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a battalion of occupiers near Avdiivka in Donetsk region. They also managed to hit two tanks and enemy drones.

What is known about the successes of the 3rd Assault Brigade near Avdiivka

Over the past week, units of the 3rd Assault Brigade eliminated the number of enemy manpower equivalent to a Russian battalion, the statement said.

It is noted that 146 occupiers were killed, and 287 were wounded. The soldiers also managed to destroy the Russian "SuperCam" and "Lancet" drones, hit two T-80 and BMP-3 tanks, and damage the Nona-S self-propelled guns.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to attack and continues to storm Ukrainian advanced positions. The task of the 3rd Assault Force is to destroy the maximum.

The situation in the Avdiivka direction

The Ukrainian defenders had to withdraw from Avdiivka, a defence that had continued since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The Ukrainian MFA chief, Dmytro Kuleba, noted, if the allies had handed over ammunition to our military on time, then there would have been no need to retreat from Avdiivka. After that, control over several villages was lost in the area of the settlement.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also reported that the Russian occupiers were stuck in the Avdiivka area and could not advance further. They concentrate their primary efforts in the Novomykhailivka area.

The New York Times wrote that Russia's offensive around Avdiivka is slowing down after rapid successes. Ukraine has committed significant forces to defend the area, while Russian troops attack in open fields with little cover.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's commander-in-chief visits Avdiivka front to discuss measures to strengthen defence
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrskyi
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
3rd Assault Brigade posts footage of Russia command post destruction in the Avdiivka area
3rd assault brigade
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army has exhausted its offensive potential in the Avdiyivka and Bakhmut areas
Destroyed equipment of the Russian Army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?