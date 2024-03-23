According to a military expert, reserve officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kramarov, the occupation army of the Russian Federation has exhausted all its offensive potential in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka regions of Donetsk region.

What is known about the end of the offensive of the Russian invaders in the areas of Bakhmut and Avdiivka

The enemy's offensive potential, which he used from early October 2023 to early March 2024, is also running out. It ran out in key directions, for example, on Avdiivskyi, Bakhmutskyi, and we began to build defensive fortifications, — emphasized the analyst.

At the same time, he suggested that the inauguration of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, which should take place on May 7, may be attempts by the Russian occupiers to take control of certain gray areas, but without large-scale assaults and offensive attempts, since the Russian army needs to be replenished after heavy losses.

It is not for nothing that Russia is trying to get into that peace summit with regard to Ukraine, by all means and lies. That is why they are very actively trying to use the Chinese lobby. Allegedly, Russia's representative at this summit should be China, and France wants to take on this role for us. A representative of the People's Republic of China is due to visit France in the near future. As I understand it, the main topic of the negotiations will be the organization of the peace process in Ukraine, Kramarov said.

The occupiers complain about Ukraine's use of home-made drones

According to the analysts of Defense Express, the Russian occupiers complain about the use of self-made drones assembled from improvised means by the Ukrainian military.

Experts note that the more inconspicuous and cheaper such a drone is without loss of functionality, the better.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine use self-made BpLa against the Russian army

The authors of the material note that we are talking about large plywood drones covered with dense polyethylene.

The structure has a fuel tank — five-liter buckets, a tail made of a water pipe and a hardware compartment made of a plywood box.

The main task of such a home-made drone is the one-time destruction of enemy equipment and manpower.

Thus, the most expensive parts of the drone are the small internal combustion engine and the control system.

Given the current conditions at the front, the cheaper the construction of a kamikaze drone, the better.

Analysts noted that such a UAV is a classic barrage munition with the possibility of control at the terminal site.