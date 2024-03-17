When the Russian army can go on a new offensive in Ukraine — the forecast of a British analyst
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

When the Russian army can go on a new offensive in Ukraine — the forecast of a British analyst

Destroyed equipment of the Russian Army
Читати українською
Source:  Espresso

Retired British Army Colonel Glen Grant predicted that in October or November of this year, the occupation army of the Russian Federation may launch a new offensive in Ukraine.

What is known about the probability of a new offensive of the Russian army in Ukraine

Grant noted that currently the Russian occupiers do not have enough equipment, ammunition, or human resources to achieve a breakthrough in the defense line of the Ukrainian military.

A former British soldier warned that Ukraine should use the time available to overcome political problems and strengthen its own defenses.

I think that Russia is currently acting within its capabilities. I don't believe a tsunami-like event is imminent, although I could be wrong. There is no intelligence to indicate that Russia is amassing significant resources for a major offensive, such as the use of nuclear weapons, Grant emphasized.

What limits the offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

According to him, the occupation army of the Russian Federation currently has problems with transferring a sufficient number of armored vehicles to the front line.

Because of this, as the retired British soldier notes, the leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is forced to remove old armored vehicles from storage warehouses.

It is important that they have reserves, it is about a thousand such machines that they can mobilize. The Russians can also send many more people to the front. However, they clearly lack a comprehensive training system capable of creating a large number of well-trained personnel and equipment, because Russia simply does not have the necessary resources. The technical resources needed to conduct operations, such as radio stations, and the expertise to develop complex strategies are also limited, explains the British Army colonel.

According to Grant, Russia will now continue to redistribute its forces and use them in the supposed weak points of the Ukrainian defense.

It is more like a person digging a vegetable garden. You can only dig at a certain pace, dig and dig until you get tired. Likewise, the Russian attack is likely to develop gradually. They could launch a major offensive, lose personnel, and then resort to a forced lull, especially after Putin's re-election, when political motivation wanes, Grant suggests.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army is advancing in Donetsk region with the help of FAB-1500 — CNN
FAB-1500
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's army uses aid delay to Ukraine for new offensive
AFU military
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's army loses opportunity to continue advancing near Bakhmut area
AFU Artillery

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?