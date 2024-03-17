Retired British Army Colonel Glen Grant predicted that in October or November of this year, the occupation army of the Russian Federation may launch a new offensive in Ukraine.
What is known about the probability of a new offensive of the Russian army in Ukraine
Grant noted that currently the Russian occupiers do not have enough equipment, ammunition, or human resources to achieve a breakthrough in the defense line of the Ukrainian military.
A former British soldier warned that Ukraine should use the time available to overcome political problems and strengthen its own defenses.
What limits the offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine
According to him, the occupation army of the Russian Federation currently has problems with transferring a sufficient number of armored vehicles to the front line.
Because of this, as the retired British soldier notes, the leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is forced to remove old armored vehicles from storage warehouses.
According to Grant, Russia will now continue to redistribute its forces and use them in the supposed weak points of the Ukrainian defense.
