Retired British Army Colonel Glen Grant predicted that in October or November of this year, the occupation army of the Russian Federation may launch a new offensive in Ukraine.

What is known about the probability of a new offensive of the Russian army in Ukraine

Grant noted that currently the Russian occupiers do not have enough equipment, ammunition, or human resources to achieve a breakthrough in the defense line of the Ukrainian military.

A former British soldier warned that Ukraine should use the time available to overcome political problems and strengthen its own defenses.

I think that Russia is currently acting within its capabilities. I don't believe a tsunami-like event is imminent, although I could be wrong. There is no intelligence to indicate that Russia is amassing significant resources for a major offensive, such as the use of nuclear weapons, Grant emphasized.

What limits the offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

According to him, the occupation army of the Russian Federation currently has problems with transferring a sufficient number of armored vehicles to the front line.

Because of this, as the retired British soldier notes, the leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is forced to remove old armored vehicles from storage warehouses.

It is important that they have reserves, it is about a thousand such machines that they can mobilize. The Russians can also send many more people to the front. However, they clearly lack a comprehensive training system capable of creating a large number of well-trained personnel and equipment, because Russia simply does not have the necessary resources. The technical resources needed to conduct operations, such as radio stations, and the expertise to develop complex strategies are also limited, explains the British Army colonel.

According to Grant, Russia will now continue to redistribute its forces and use them in the supposed weak points of the Ukrainian defense.