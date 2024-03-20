Ukraine continues to stop Russian army's unsuccessful offensive under Robotyne

The speaker of OSTG "Odesa", Col Natalia Gumenyuk, noted that the situation in the Robotyne area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains very dynamic, but this is normal.
What the Defence Forces of the South say about the situation in the Robotyny area
It is worth noting that recently, the analysts of the Deep State project announced the advance of units of the Russian Federation's occupation army through the territory of the village of Verbove in the direction of Robotyne.
She noted that there is nothing critical in this and it is a normal development of events.
What is known about the actions of the Russian occupiers in the Robotyne area
According to OSTG "Odesa" spokeswoman, the Russian occupiers are actively engaging in counter-battery fighting with the use of artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Robotyne area.
Humenyuk added that the total number of enemy forces in this direction did not increase, and part of the contingent was transferred to the occupied territories of the Kherson region.
She emphasised that because of this, Russian war criminals are forced to constantly rotate, moving units that are not aware of the situation in the direction where they can still be formed into assault teams.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-