Ukraine continues to stop Russian army's unsuccessful offensive under Robotyne

The speaker of OSTG "Odesa", Col Natalia Gumenyuk, noted that the situation in the Robotyne area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains very dynamic, but this is normal.

What the Defence Forces of the South say about the situation in the Robotyny area

It is worth noting that recently, the analysts of the Deep State project announced the advance of units of the Russian Federation's occupation army through the territory of the village of Verbove in the direction of Robotyne.

Here it must be remembered that on such open surfaces as this region, the contact line is indeed quite mobile. And the change of positions can happen even within a day by several meters, several tens of meters, Humenyuk explained. Share

She noted that there is nothing critical in this and it is a normal development of events.

We can talk about the fact that the enemy does not stop storming there, the enemy continues to press, has a numerical advantage and again uses "meat" assaults. Again, the main form of pressure here is groups with the number of branches, concentrated from different directions and aimed at our positions, emphasised the OSTG "Odesa" spokeswoman. Share

What is known about the actions of the Russian occupiers in the Robotyne area

According to OSTG "Odesa" spokeswoman, the Russian occupiers are actively engaging in counter-battery fighting with the use of artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Robotyne area.

Humenyuk added that the total number of enemy forces in this direction did not increase, and part of the contingent was transferred to the occupied territories of the Kherson region.

In particular, they have a difficult situation in the direction of our left-bank bridgehead, where it is difficult for them to gather groups to carry out assault actions, Humenyuk explained. Share

She emphasised that because of this, Russian war criminals are forced to constantly rotate, moving units that are not aware of the situation in the direction where they can still be formed into assault teams.