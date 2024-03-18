Ukraine deploys a new infantry brigade in Zaporizhzhia direction

This brigade came to the aid of the exhausted forces that were repelling the settlement and now defending it.

What is known about the new brigade in Robotyn

As the publication notes, only recently did the Ukrainian forces begin to receive reinforcements in the form of the 141st Infantry Brigade — one of the newest combat formations in Ukraine.

Very little is known about the 141st brigade. It was formed exactly when the Ukrainian offensive began in early June 2023. The brigade unites six rifle battalions, each of which probably has several hundred service members.

The brigade spent the summer and autumn in training. The first evidence that units of this formation were deployed on the battlefield appeared when the soldiers published a video of an attack on Russian infantry by one of the drones.

The 65th Mechanised Brigade and the 82nd Air Assualt Brigade remained in Robotyne. Both brigades have been in continuous combat for nine months.

The 141st brigade arrived in Robotyne without new tanks. One gets the impression that the brigade lacks auxiliary forces — gunners, engineers and tankers — which make the brigade a mechanised unit.

However, tanks, combat vehicles and artillery are not Kyiv's most pressing needs. Infantry needed.

At the root of it all is a lack of manpower, one battalion commander told The Washington Post last month. Share

The new 141st brigade, formed last summer, can partially satisfy this need. This brigade is part of a grouping of three new infantry brigades.

What is the situation in the Zaporozhzhia region?

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the brigades holding the defence in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Syrskyi, the operational situation in this area is under our control. The enemy continues to attack our positions in the areas of Robotyne and Verbove, but without much success.