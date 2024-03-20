Ukrainian military repel Russia's army attempts of offense near Robotyne

According to the information of the National Guard spokesman, Ruslan Muzychuk, the occupying army of the Russian Federation is currently making unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Robotyne district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

What is known about the situation in the Robotyne area

One of the points where it is active is the Orikhiv direction, in the Robotyny area. The enemy is trying to press from the east, from the south in the area of Robotyne, — said Muzychuk.

He noted that the occupiers were also active in the Novopavlivske direction.

Here, the enemy is also trying to find weak points in our defense, improve its tactical position and occupy more advantageous lines, — noted the National Guard spokesman.

Muzychuk noted that the situation in the south of Ukraine remains tense in many parts of the front.

The enemy is also trying to improve its tactical position and narrow the gray zone in the areas where it has accumulated its units and pulled up reserves, — adds the the National Guard spokesman.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian aggressors fired 111 artillery and missile salvo strikes at the positions where the National Guard units are performing their tasks.

If you analyse it with the activity of the enemy during the past week, it has decreased a little, — Muzychuk added.

What is known about Ukraine's construction of new defense lines in key directions

According to the AFU Support Forces Command reps, defensive lines and structures are being constructed around the clock in the most critical areas of the front.

These structures will protect personnel, combat equipment, and ammunition from damage by the enemy, and will also be a shelter from adverse weather conditions and a place of rest for personnel, — explain the Support Forces command representatives.

It is noted that servicemen of the engineer troops of the engineer position regiment of the Support Forces are involved in the work.