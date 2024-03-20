Ukrainian military repel Russia's army attempts of offense near Robotyne

According to the information of the National Guard spokesman, Ruslan Muzychuk, the occupying army of the Russian Federation is currently making unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Robotyne district of the Zaporizhzhia region.
What is known about the situation in the Robotyne area
He noted that the occupiers were also active in the Novopavlivske direction.
Muzychuk noted that the situation in the south of Ukraine remains tense in many parts of the front.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian aggressors fired 111 artillery and missile salvo strikes at the positions where the National Guard units are performing their tasks.
What is known about Ukraine's construction of new defense lines in key directions
According to the AFU Support Forces Command reps, defensive lines and structures are being constructed around the clock in the most critical areas of the front.
It is noted that servicemen of the engineer troops of the engineer position regiment of the Support Forces are involved in the work.
