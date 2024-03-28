AFU breaks pace of Russian Army offensive in Avdiivka area

According to Maxim Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, the Ukrainian military managed to force the Russian occupiers to slow down the pace of their offensive in the Avdiyivka region of Donetsk.
What is happening in the Avdiivka area
The military emphasised that the Russian occupiers did not stop their offensive attempts.
According to the information of the commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, Colonel Andrii Biletskyi, for almost two months, the fighters of the 3rd Assault Division destroyed 2,500 Russian invaders.
What is happening in the area of Lyman and Kupiansk
According to Ivan Shevtsov, Assistant Chief of "Steel Border" Border Company, in a comment to Suspilne journalists, the Russian army has concentrated about 100,000 soldiers in the Kupiansk and Lyman areas.
Shevtsov emphasised that the occupying army of the Russian Federation is suffering huge losses but is trying to replenish them.
He also added that war criminals from the Russian army carry out 700-800 attacks on border settlements and positions of the Armed Forces every day.
At the same time, the Russians have been following the tactics of "meat assaults" for several months, using from 10 to 20 people for attacks.
At the same time, he noted that the Russian army has increased the number of shelling and the use of UAVs, but the number of sabotage groups has significantly decreased.