AFU breaks pace of Russian Army offensive in Avdiivka area

According to Maxim Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, the Ukrainian military managed to force the Russian occupiers to slow down the pace of their offensive in the Avdiyivka region of Donetsk.

What is happening in the Avdiivka area

At the moment, in the Avdiivka direction, it was possible to slightly reduce the dynamics of the enemy's offensive actions. Here, it cannot attack with a wide front, and it is forced to localise its attacks, Zhorin notes. Share

The military emphasised that the Russian occupiers did not stop their offensive attempts.

At the same time, if we have long been used to being annoyed by the loss of personnel, now they don't care about the loss of equipment. An insane amount of both infantry and equipment is destroyed every day, but it does not significantly affect the enemy's plans, Zhorin emphasised. Share

According to the information of the commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, Colonel Andrii Biletskyi, for almost two months, the fighters of the 3rd Assault Division destroyed 2,500 Russian invaders.

What is happening in the area of Lyman and Kupiansk

According to Ivan Shevtsov, Assistant Chief of "Steel Border" Border Company, in a comment to Suspilne journalists, the Russian army has concentrated about 100,000 soldiers in the Kupiansk and Lyman areas.

Shevtsov emphasised that the occupying army of the Russian Federation is suffering huge losses but is trying to replenish them.

The situation remains quite tense. The enemy is more active in the Lyman direction. Over the past day, it carried out 13 assaults — all of them were repulsed. The enemy is less active in the Kupiansk direction, several times during the week the emeny tried unsuccessfully to advance in the direction of Sinkivka. And for the past several days, it has been trying to storm the outskirts of Ivanivka — to no avail, Shevtsov said. Share

He also added that war criminals from the Russian army carry out 700-800 attacks on border settlements and positions of the Armed Forces every day.

At the same time, the Russians have been following the tactics of "meat assaults" for several months, using from 10 to 20 people for attacks.

One or two servicemen are drawn up to the contact line, accumulate 100-150 m away and try to storm our positions. The enemy is not using equipment near the contact line now, but is keeping it closer to the rear approaches in order to inflict damage on our positions, as it has suffered very heavy losses and is trying to save equipment, explains Shevtsov. Share

At the same time, he noted that the Russian army has increased the number of shelling and the use of UAVs, but the number of sabotage groups has significantly decreased.