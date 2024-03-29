Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief says figure of enlisting 500,000 people was reduced after AFU's audit

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reviewed the need for mobilisation after an audit of certain units. The figure will be significantly less than 500,000.

How many people need to be mobilised in the Ukrainian Armed Forces

After reviewing our internal resources and clarifying the combat composition of the Armed Forces, this figure was significantly reduced. We expect that we will have enough people capable of defending the Motherland. It is not only about the mobilised but also about volunteers. Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi AFU Commander-in-chief

According to him, the numbers of certain units participating in hostilities are being revised based on an audit of their activities.

This allowed us to release thousands of servicemen and direct them to combat units, he said. Share

Mobilisation of 500 thousand

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first mentioned the figure of 500,000. During the press conference on December 19, 2023, he announced that the AFU General Staff requested the additional mobilisation of 450-500 thousand Ukrainians.

After that, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced the bill to Verkhovna Rada to strengthen mobilisation. The parliament is considering the second version of the Cabinet of Ministers bill on mobilisation. Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal said there is no need to mobilise 500,000 into the AFU ranks.

.