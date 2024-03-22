NATO advises Ukraine to conduct additional mobilisation

According to the head of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, during a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum, Ukraine must conduct additional mobilisation as soon as possible to replenish losses.
Bauer noted that Ukraine needs not only weapons but also human resources to resist further the aggression of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
Bauer urged Ukrainians to reject pessimism about Ukraine's ability to win the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
According to him, pessimistic attitudes have never helped to win wars.
Does NATO believe in the victory of Ukraine?
He emphasised that there is every reason to believe that Ukraine can succeed in the war against the Russian Federation.
According to him, Ukrainian defenders have radically changed many aspects of modern warfare.
