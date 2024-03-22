NATO advises Ukraine to conduct additional mobilisation

According to the head of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, during a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum, Ukraine must conduct additional mobilisation as soon as possible to replenish losses.

NATO indicates the need for additional mobilisation in Ukraine

Bauer noted that Ukraine needs not only weapons but also human resources to resist further the aggression of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

You need more than just grenades, you need people to replace the dead and wounded. And this means mobilisation. I understand how difficult it is to convince people of liberal democracy. But I see that it is changing, noted the NATO top general. Share

Bauer urged Ukrainians to reject pessimism about Ukraine's ability to win the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

According to him, pessimistic attitudes have never helped to win wars.

If the world may have been overly optimistic in 2023, we must not make the same mistake by becoming overly pessimistic in 2024, the head of NATO's military committee warned. Share

Does NATO believe in the victory of Ukraine?

He emphasised that there is every reason to believe that Ukraine can succeed in the war against the Russian Federation.

All you need... is our help. NATO member countries and many other countries of the world provide unprecedented support to Ukraine, and this has really changed the situation for the better. But Ukraine needs even more support, Bauer emphasised. Share

According to him, Ukrainian defenders have radically changed many aspects of modern warfare.