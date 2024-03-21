Top NATO general names two Putin's strategic mistakes

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, came to Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. He spoke at the Kyiv Security Forum.
Rob Bauer said that Ukraine will become a member of NATO
Bauer said his visit — the first NATO military delegation to visit Ukraine since the full-scale invasion — is evidence that NATO and Ukraine are closer than ever.
In his speech, the admiral mentioned the night missile attack on Kyiv, noting that every missile was intercepted.
Bauer said Putin made two strategic mistakes: he underestimated Ukraine's resolve and he underestimated NATO's unity.