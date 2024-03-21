Top NATO general names two Putin's strategic mistakes

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, came to Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. He spoke at the Kyiv Security Forum.

Rob Bauer said that Ukraine will become a member of NATO

Bauer said his visit — the first NATO military delegation to visit Ukraine since the full-scale invasion — is evidence that NATO and Ukraine are closer than ever.

Together, we are doing everything to help Ukraine become a member of our Alliance. Sweden's flag will not be the only blue and yellow flag at NATO headquarters. Rob Bauer Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

In his speech, the admiral mentioned the night missile attack on Kyiv, noting that every missile was intercepted.

There is nothing you cannot do. The only thing you need… is our help. NATO members and many other countries around the world are providing unprecedented support to Ukraine, and this has made a real difference. Share

Bauer said Putin made two strategic mistakes: he underestimated Ukraine's resolve and he underestimated NATO's unity.

Time in #Ukraine is not measured in days, weeks or months.



It is measured in human lives.



In Allied Nations, a week is a week.



In Ukraine, a week is a mother…father… child… friend… lover… lost forever.



