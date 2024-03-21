Top NATO general names two Putin's strategic mistakes
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Top NATO general names two Putin's strategic mistakes

NATO
Rob Bauer
Читати українською

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, came to Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. He spoke at the Kyiv Security Forum.

Rob Bauer said that Ukraine will become a member of NATO

Bauer said his visit — the first NATO military delegation to visit Ukraine since the full-scale invasion — is evidence that NATO and Ukraine are closer than ever.

Together, we are doing everything to help Ukraine become a member of our Alliance. Sweden's flag will not be the only blue and yellow flag at NATO headquarters.

Rob Bauer

Rob Bauer

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

In his speech, the admiral mentioned the night missile attack on Kyiv, noting that every missile was intercepted.

There is nothing you cannot do. The only thing you need… is our help. NATO members and many other countries around the world are providing unprecedented support to Ukraine, and this has made a real difference.

Bauer said Putin made two strategic mistakes: he underestimated Ukraine's resolve and he underestimated NATO's unity.

With our help, Ukraine can and will win. I say from the bottom of my heart: You are not alone. You are not alone. NATO supports you. Democracy will defeat autocracy. Freedom will win over oppression. Light will triumph over darkness. "Glory to Ukraine," the admiral finished his speech.

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?