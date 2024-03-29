Ukraine's Air Force shares footage of downing Russian kamikaze drones overnight
Ukraine
Ukraine's Air Force shares footage of downing Russian kamikaze drones overnight

Mykola Oleschuk
AFU
This night, March 29, the Ukrainian military in the south of the country destroyed 5 enemy drones of the Shahed type.

The Air Force shows the repulse of an overnight drone attack in Ukraine's south

That night, soldiers of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Force destroyed five enemy Shaheds, Air Force Commander, Lt Gen Mykola Oleschuk wrote.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of March 29

This night, terrorists inflicted a powerful missile-aircraft attack on Ukraine's fuel and energy sector facilities. The enemy used various types of missiles and attack drones. In total, 99 air attack vehicles were launched, including 60 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups, and radio-electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the attack.

Anti-aircraft defence destroyed 84 air targets.

