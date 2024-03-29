Ukraine's Air Force shares footage of downing Russian kamikaze drones overnight

This night, March 29, the Ukrainian military in the south of the country destroyed 5 enemy drones of the Shahed type.
The Air Force shows the repulse of an overnight drone attack in Ukraine's south
Attack on Ukraine on the night of March 29
This night, terrorists inflicted a powerful missile-aircraft attack on Ukraine's fuel and energy sector facilities. The enemy used various types of missiles and attack drones. In total, 99 air attack vehicles were launched, including 60 unmanned aerial vehicles.
Anti-aircraft defence destroyed 84 air targets.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-