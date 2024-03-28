Russia shells village of Kharkiv region, one woman killed

Russian troops attacked the village of Monachynivka, Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, a 57-year-old woman died, her husband was injured.

Russia shelled Kharkiv region

The head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Sinegubov, reported a 57-year-old resident was killed as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Monachynivka in the Kupyan district.

The woman died of her injuries on the way to the hospital.

According to the head of Kharkiv RMA, the deceased's husband is injured. He is currently receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Russia launched an airstrike on Kharkiv on March 27

During the shelling of Kharkiv in the afternoon of March 27, the Russian Federation targeted residential buildings.

According to data, a 59-year-old civilian man died as a result of the shelling.

13 people were also hospitalised. Among them are four children: the youngest boy is only 3 months old, one girl is almost 2 years old, another girl is 9 years old, and the oldest of them is a teenager of 13 years old. Children with moderate injuries. They were treated at the hospital and have already been discharged.

Women aged 21 to 92 were also injured. They suffered minor and moderate injuries. Five of them received medical assistance on the spot without further hospitalization.