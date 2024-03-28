The information about Russian preparations for the offensive on Kharkiv is part of the enemy's "fear propaganda" campaign and does not correspond to reality.

Why is the Russian Federation spreading false information about the attack on Kharkiv?

As the CPD points out, the Russian Federation does not have the resources to attack Kharkiv.

All their fables about readiness to surround the city are designed for internal and external audiences, and are part of the campaign "propaganda of fear," says the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) chief, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko. Share

The centre emphasises that the enemy can only terrorise Kharkiv with shelling but uses this to intimidate with a new offensive.

Talks about the 350,000 soldiers they want to recruit for this task, Solovyov's threats are just talk for now. This is IPsO. Now the enemy is only capable of shelling and terrorizing the city, and under this terror he adapts narratives about an offensive that is impossible. But the enemy always scares with attacks, using shelling, - adds Kovalenko and emphasizes that the Defense Forces have long been prepared for all possible threats. Share

What do experts say about the rumours about the Russian plan to capture Kharkiv?

A possible offensive operation by Russian troops to capture Kharkiv will have serious problems both for the Russian forces responsible for its implementation and the overall Russian campaign in Ukraine. There are no signs of preparations for such an operation by the aggressor's troops.

ISW analysts note that a Russian offensive operation to encircle Kharkiv would be an extremely ambitious project. To do this, the Russians need long movements over open terrain, which they have not carried out since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

It will be recalled that the Mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, called Russian media information about the preparation of a covert mobilisation for the surroundings of Kharkiv, another enemy of the PsyOp.

In February, the head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops at the time, Ilya Yevlash, said that the formation of a powerful group of Russians for a repeated attack on Kharkiv was not recorded.