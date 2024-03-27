Ukraine allows expansion of evacuation from some parts of Kharkiv region due to Russia's shellings

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, did not rule out the possibility of the spread of mandatory evacuation in the Bogodukhiv and Kharkiv districts.
What is known about the probable expansion of evacuation in Kharkiv region
The head of the RMA emphasised that the increase in artillery and other shelling by the occupying army of the Russian Federation on populated areas in the Kharkiv region has been noticeable over the past six months.
He noted that residents of border settlements are currently being advised to evacuate.
He also added that there were reports of self-evacuation by individual residents, but such information must be verified.
Syniegubov noted that the situation is under control, but a constant analysis of settlements in which mandatory evacuation may be announced is ongoing.
Sinegubov added that mandatory evacuation may also be announced for residents of Vovchansk and Kupiansk districts.
Is there a possibility that the Russian army will capture Kharkiv?
The head of the Kharkiv RMA noted that the Russian occupiers could not capture and hold a single settlement in the Kharkiv region without a fight.
Syniegubov stated that the war criminals of the army are only capable of shelling peaceful settlements with aeroplanes and artillery.
For 761 days of full-scale war, the Russians were unable to capture a single large Ukrainian city in battle. In particular, the city of Kharkiv.
He added that for the third year in a row, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has been making ridiculous statements about plans to allegedly seize Kharkiv.
According to him, the destruction of the houses of peaceful people is the only thing that the occupiers can do because of their powerlessness at the front.
The head of the region also emphasised that Ukrainian defenders have a single and fair answer to such "statements"; they demonstrate it on the battlefield.