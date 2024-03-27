Ukraine allows expansion of evacuation from some parts of Kharkiv region due to Russia's shellings

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, did not rule out the possibility of the spread of mandatory evacuation in the Bogodukhiv and Kharkiv districts.

What is known about the probable expansion of evacuation in Kharkiv region

The head of the RMA emphasised that the increase in artillery and other shelling by the occupying army of the Russian Federation on populated areas in the Kharkiv region has been noticeable over the past six months.

He noted that residents of border settlements are currently being advised to evacuate.

For example, we have actually completed the forced evacuation of children... from two communities — accordingly, the Kupiansk direction. We took out almost 160 children with their families. We are currently analysing whether there is anyone left there Oleg Syniegubov Head of Kharkiv RMA

He also added that there were reports of self-evacuation by individual residents, but such information must be verified.

Mandatory evacuation of 57 settlements in Kupiansk district has been announced. This is the only way to secure your life and the lives of your loved ones at the moment, emphasized the head of RMA.

Syniegubov noted that the situation is under control, but a constant analysis of settlements in which mandatory evacuation may be announced is ongoing.

Now we are considering the populated areas in the north of our region; these are Bogodukhivskyi district, Kharkivskyi district in order to announce a mandatory evacuation there. Perhaps, the forced labor of children from those settlements that are constantly under fire, explained the head of the RMA.

Sinegubov added that mandatory evacuation may also be announced for residents of Vovchansk and Kupiansk districts.

Is there a possibility that the Russian army will capture Kharkiv?

The head of the Kharkiv RMA noted that the Russian occupiers could not capture and hold a single settlement in the Kharkiv region without a fight.

Syniegubov stated that the war criminals of the army are only capable of shelling peaceful settlements with aeroplanes and artillery.

For 761 days of full-scale war, the Russians were unable to capture a single large Ukrainian city in battle. In particular, the city of Kharkiv.

They were unable to win over the indomitable people of Kharkiv neither in 2022 nor in 2023, nor were they able to hold their positions in the populated areas of the region, noted the head of the RMA.

He added that for the third year in a row, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has been making ridiculous statements about plans to allegedly seize Kharkiv.

Medieval barbarian tactics: what they can't take on the battlefield, they attack with rockets, planes and artillery. Therefore, the crazy fantasies of the occupiers are accompanied by daily shelling of the civilian population, Syniegubov emphasised.

According to him, the destruction of the houses of peaceful people is the only thing that the occupiers can do because of their powerlessness at the front.

The head of the region also emphasised that Ukrainian defenders have a single and fair answer to such "statements"; they demonstrate it on the battlefield.