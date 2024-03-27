Russians strike residential areas in Kharkiv, using aerial bomb

According to the information of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the criminal army of the Russian Federation carried out another insidious attack on residential areas of the city. Currently, it is known about the destruction, the dead and the injured.

What is known about the next missile attack of the Russian army on Kharkiv

The head of the Kharkiv RVA, Oleg Syniegubov, and the Commander of the Kharkiv Defense, General Serhii Melnyk, reported that war criminals of the Russian army dropped an aerial bomb on the Shevchenkiv district.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, multi-story residential buildings were affected. It is known about the injured and the dead.

A strike to the residential district of Kharkiv in apartment buildings. There are dead and wounded. This is another act of bloody terror against Ukrainians, Terekhov noted. Share

The RMA specified that the occupiers struck two strikes in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Damage to civilian residential infrastructure was recorded.

What is known about the attacks of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region during March 27

According to the information of the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleg Syniegubov, at 11:40, a Kh-35U cruise missile attack took place in the city of Kharkiv. The building of a communal institution and an apartment building were damaged.

A 64-year-old security guard was injured, without hospitalisation.

About 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka, etc. Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka carried out the airstrikes.