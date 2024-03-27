Russians strike residential areas in Kharkiv, using aerial bomb

According to the information of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the criminal army of the Russian Federation carried out another insidious attack on residential areas of the city. Currently, it is known about the destruction, the dead and the injured.
What is known about the next missile attack of the Russian army on Kharkiv
The head of the Kharkiv RVA, Oleg Syniegubov, and the Commander of the Kharkiv Defense, General Serhii Melnyk, reported that war criminals of the Russian army dropped an aerial bomb on the Shevchenkiv district.
It is noted that as a result of the attack, multi-story residential buildings were affected. It is known about the injured and the dead.
The RMA specified that the occupiers struck two strikes in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Damage to civilian residential infrastructure was recorded.
What is known about the attacks of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region during March 27
According to the information of the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleg Syniegubov, at 11:40, a Kh-35U cruise missile attack took place in the city of Kharkiv. The building of a communal institution and an apartment building were damaged.
A 64-year-old security guard was injured, without hospitalisation.
About 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka, etc. Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka carried out the airstrikes.
4:50 in the village Chornolozka, Krasnograd district, as a result of enemy rocket fire, left 78 subscribers without electricity. No casualties.
At 03:15, Russian "Shahed" attacked Izyum, as a result of which the building of an educational institution and a private house was damaged. A 62-year-old security guard was injured and was not hospitalised.
At 0:30 a private house and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of shelling in the city of Kupiansk. No casualties.
At 3:40 p.m., the city of Kupiansk was shelled by the Uragan MLRS, as a result of which a private house and the building of a milk cannery were damaged. A 55-year-old man was injured.
At 08:45, Russians shelled the village Oleksandrivka, Bogoduhiv district, from the "Grad" MLRS. As a result of the building of a local institution, nine private houses, two private cars, and the building of an educational institution were damaged. A 56-year-old woman was injured.
At 08:45, Russians struck the village Odnorovka of the Bogodukhiv district with the "Grad" MLRS. There were no injuries or damage.
Over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack in the Kupiansk direction, near Ivanivka.
