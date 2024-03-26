Russia's army launched a missile attack on Kharkiv region, 4 injured
Ukraine
Russia's army launched a missile attack on Kharkiv region, 4 injured

Missile
Source:  Ukrinform

In the city of Dergachi, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian missile attack, private houses were destroyed, four civilians were slightly injured.

The Russian army hit civilian objects in the Kharkiv region with a missile

Russia launched a missile attack on Dergachi.

Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Dergachi City Military Administration (CMA), announced this

As a result of the terrorist attack in our city, at least two houses were destroyed, and about a dozen private homes were damaged.

According to him, four people received stress and minor injuries, and they refused hospitalisation.

The head of the CMA emphasised that the Russians hit only civilian objects with a missile.

All emergency services are on site.

What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv region

On March 25, Russian troops shelled the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. A 65-year-old man died as a result of the attack.

According to Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, around 1:00 p.m. the Russians attacked the city of Vovchansk, Chuhuyiv district. A 65-year-old civilian man was killed by enemy fire.

Currently, according to the head of the Kharkiv RMA , law enforcement officers are working at the sites of the shootings and are recording the crimes of the occupiers.

