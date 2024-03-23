According to the information of the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, as a result of a missile attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, a hit was recorded in one of the industrial districts of the city.

According to Terekhov, as a result of the attack of the Russian occupiers, a hit was recorded in one of the industrial districts of the city.

Terekhov added that according to preliminary information, there were no victims or dead.

It landed in the industrial zone of one of the city's districts. Fortunately, there were no casualties, said the mayor of Kharkiv.

Terekhov emphasized that as a result of the hit, minor damage to the non-residential premises was recorded.

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv a minute before the announcement of the air alert, says the publication Suspilne Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Kharkiv OVA reported that as a result of artillery shelling by criminals from the Russian army on the village of Vovchanski Khutory in One person died in Chuguyiv district.

It is noted that the shelling was carried out by the Russian occupiers in the morning, around 10:00.

A 72-year-old man died as a result of enemy artillery shelling in the Chuguyiv district, OVA noted.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office also said that residential buildings were damaged in the settlement.

In addition, the prosecutor's office added, yesterday the occupiers fired artillery at the village of Glushkivka, Kupyan district, as a result of which private homes were damaged.

Kupyansk was also under attack on Friday evening — there, previously, one explosion occurred due to the dropping of ammunition from an FPV drone, and a private residential building was damaged.

The prosecutor's office published a photo of the consequences of enemy shelling on populated areas in the Kharkiv region.