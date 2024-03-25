Ukraine imposes hourly electricity outage schedules in Kharkiv and the region

In various districts of Kharkiv, the lights will be turned off for six hours during the day. In the communities of the region — for two hours every day.

What is the blackout schedule in Kharkiv and the region

The schedule of hourly power outages for Kharkiv and the region from March 25 to March 31 was published by Oleg Syniegubov, head of RMA .

There will be no light in Kharkiv:

Shevchenkivskyi and Kyiv districts — from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.;

Slobidskyi, Osnovyanskyi districts — from 15:00 to 21:00;

Saltivsky, Nemyshlyansky, Industrial districts — from 21:00 to 03:00;

Kholodnohirsky, Novobavarsky districts — from 03:00 to 09:00.

Also, electricity will be outraged in such districts of the Kharkiv region as::

Merefa, Lyubotyn territorial communities — from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.;

Zmiiv and Balakliia territorial communities — 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.;

Chuhuyiv and Izyum territorial communities — from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.;

Bogoduhiv and Dergachi territorial communities — from 15:00 to 17:00.

What is the situation in Kharkiv?

In Kharkiv, after a total blackout due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, electricity supply was restored for about 40% of consumers and heating — for 60%.

On March 22, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, which was aimed at the energy sector. In particular, they hit the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, the largest hydroelectric plant.

Strikes at energy facilities were recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.

Kharkiv region suffered the largest attack on energy infrastructure since the beginning of the war. 21 S-300 and Iskander missiles hit the city and region. There were destructions and fires at five substations.

In Kharkiv, electricity and water supply disappeared, and electric transport did not leave the routes. The subway worked as a shelter.