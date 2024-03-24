In Kharkiv, electricity supply was restored for about 40% of consumers

In Kharkiv, after a total blackout as a result of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, electricity supply was restored for about 40% of consumers, heating — for 60%.
What is the situation in Kharkiv
As Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, water supply and drainage have been restored in almost all the houses of the citizens. However, the exact date of the full restoration of communications cannot be predicted at this time.
According to the mayor, 1 million 300 people live in Kharkiv today. Announcements of evacuation from the city in connection with blackouts are not considered.
At present, about 200,000 consumers are left without electricity — energy workers are working around the clock to repair the damage, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of OVA, said.
Also today, "Kharkivoblenergo" began to apply emergency shutdown schedules.
Missile attack on Ukraine on March 22
On the morning of March 22, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, which was aimed at the energy sector. In particular, they hit the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, the largest hydroelectric plant.
Strikes at energy facilities were recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.
Kharkiv Oblast suffered the largest attack on energy infrastructure since the beginning of the war. 21 S-300 and Iskander missiles hit the city and region. There were destructions and fires at five substations.
In Kharkiv, electricity and water supply disappeared, and electric transport did not leave the routes. The subway worked as a shelter.
Ukrenergo reported that certain restrictions on electricity supply in the city may persist for several days. On March 23, 260,000 subscribers remained without electricity in Kharkiv.
