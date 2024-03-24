In Kharkiv, electricity supply was restored for about 40% of consumers

In Kharkiv, after a total blackout as a result of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, electricity supply was restored for about 40% of consumers, heating — for 60%.

What is the situation in Kharkiv

As Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, water supply and drainage have been restored in almost all the houses of the citizens. However, the exact date of the full restoration of communications cannot be predicted at this time.

Energy companies cannot provide stable electricity supply to the whole city. Very serious destruction — destroyed transformer substations and CHP. But we will work together with the government to provide the entire city with electricity as soon as possible. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

According to the mayor, 1 million 300 people live in Kharkiv today. Announcements of evacuation from the city in connection with blackouts are not considered.

Everyone decides for himself: to stay in Kharkiv or to leave. But there is no question of evacuation from the city. Shops, gas stations, pharmacies, and several fitness centers are open, the mayor noted.

At present, about 200,000 consumers are left without electricity — energy workers are working around the clock to repair the damage, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of OVA, said.

Also today, "Kharkivoblenergo" began to apply emergency shutdown schedules.

Missile attack on Ukraine on March 22

On the morning of March 22, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, which was aimed at the energy sector. In particular, they hit the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, the largest hydroelectric plant.

Strikes at energy facilities were recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.

Kharkiv Oblast suffered the largest attack on energy infrastructure since the beginning of the war. 21 S-300 and Iskander missiles hit the city and region. There were destructions and fires at five substations.

In Kharkiv, electricity and water supply disappeared, and electric transport did not leave the routes. The subway worked as a shelter.