35% of residential buildings in Kharkiv were connected to electricity

As of the evening of March 23, 35% of residential buildings in Kharkiv have already been connected to electricity. Half of the houses were connected to the heat supply.

What is the situation in Kharkiv

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said on the air of the telethon that 35% of residential buildings have already been connected to the electricity supply.

Street lighting in the city is turned off, electric transport does not work. There is not enough power to power these facilities.

The situation with heat supply in Kharkiv is partially better.

As for heating, we have already managed to connect 50% of all residential buildings. We will work all night in order to connect Kharkiv residents to heat supply as soon as possible, — said Terekhov. Share

The mayor did not provide forecasts for the full restoration of electricity supply in Kharkiv, since Ukrenergo has not yet given an answer to this question.

Terekhov added that, if necessary, electricity blackout schedules will be introduced in the city so that all citizens have power supply.

Missile attack on Ukraine on March 22

On the morning of March 22, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, which was aimed at the energy sector. In particular, they hit the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, the largest hydroelectric plant.

Strikes at energy facilities were recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.

Kharkiv Oblast suffered the largest attack on energy infrastructure since the beginning of the war. 21 S-300 and Iskander missiles hit the city and region. There were destructions and fires at five substations.

In Kharkiv, electricity and water supply disappeared, and electric transport did not leave the routes. The subway worked as a shelter.

Ukrenergo reported that certain restrictions on electricity supply in the city may persist for several days. On March 23, 260,000 subscribers remained without electricity in Kharkiv.