DniproHES lost another 20% of its regulating capacity due to strikes by the Russian Federation

General Director of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota said that Ukraine lost about 20% of its regulatory capacity after the shelling of the Dnipro HPP.

What is known about the state of DniproHPS

Due to shelling by the Russians, Dnipro HPP Ukraine lost about 20% of its regulatory capacity. This was announced by the General Director of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota on the TV channel "Kyiv".

According to him, now it is difficult to say when the power plant will be able to start the plant. Certain tests are being conducted, but the hydroelectric plant does not produce electricity.

The fact that there is equipment that will not be repaired, but will need to be replaced - obvious things. We understand that this is custom-ordered equipment and its production period is quite long. But we can say about the equipment that will be replaced and overhauled later. "We need at least 3-4 days to dismantle the debris and get to our main equipment," said Syrota. Share

There is currently no threat of a dam breach. It is not damaged. Syrota noted that Ukrhydroenergo has been cooperating with international financial institutions for a long time. Therefore, the World Bank, EBRD, EIB are ready to provide the necessary support.

The Russian Federation struck the Dnipro HPP

The Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia was attacked by the Russians on March 22. A fire broke out there. Due to the shelling of the city, the road crossing of the Dniprovska HPP dam is completely restricted.

Traffic is carried out through the Arch Bridge. Khortytsia (Serhiy Tyulenin St. - Sichi St. - Taganska St.). And also, through Novi mosty and Khortytskyi district.

Because of this, there is a threat of a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the line to the ZNPP has been de-energized.

In addition, the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota reported that two direct hits were made at the Dnipro HPP - HPP-1 and HPP-2.