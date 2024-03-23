Russia's attack on Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia causes oil products leakage

Soil contamination was recorded after Russia's terrorist attack on the Dnipro HPP. Also, oil products leaked into the Dnipro River.

Oil products Leakage in the Dnipro River after Russia's missile strike

Experts have already taken soil samples and will conduct laboratory tests to determine the level of contamination.

The State Inspectorate of the Southern District reports this.

Also determined are the areas clogged with destruction waste:

along the Slavutych str. — over 7,200 m 2 ;

along Petro Sahaidachnyi (Borodynska) street — over300 m2.

Environmentalists also recorded the leakage of petroleum products into the Dnipro River and took water samples to determine environmental damage.

All received materials will be transferred to the Operational Headquarters of the DEI of Ukraine and law enforcement officers.

The Russian Federation struck the Dnipro HPP

The Russians attacked the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia on March 22. A fire broke out there. Due to the shelling of the city, the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is entirely restricted.

Traffic is carried out through the Arch Bridge on Khortytsia island (Serhiy Tyulenin Str. - Sichi Str. - Taganska St.). It is also open through Novi Mostly and Khortytskyi district.

Because of this, there is a threat of a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the line to the ZNPP has been de-energised. Share

In addition, the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota, also reported that two direct hits were made at the Dnipro HPP-1 and HPP-2.