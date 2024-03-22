Russia spreads fake news about Ukraine's detonation of the Dnipro HPP dam
Ukraine
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Dnipro HPP
Russian propaganda outlets have begun to spread information about the alleged preparations for the detonation of the dam by the Ukrainian special services.

Russia spread fakes about preparations for the dam's detonation before the attack on the Dnipro HPP

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), even before the attack on the Dnipro HPP, Russian propaganda outlets began to spread information about the alleged preparations for the detonation of the dam by the Ukrainian special services.

For example, the Ukrainians themselves are going to blow up the dam during the spring flood, so that the number of victims from among the civilian population is as high as possible, CCD statement noted.

The CCD emphasises that the enemy continues to sow panic with fakes about the dam's breach. This effect is tried to be strengthened by the publication of materials on the blowing up of the Dnipro HPP dam by the Soviet Red Army and the army of the Third Reich during the retreat from Zaporizhzhia during the Second World War, which led to massive casualties among the civilian population.

There is no threat of a breach of the Dnipro HPP dam.

Russia struck the Dnipro HPP

The Russians attacked the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia on March 22. A fire broke out there. Due to the shelling of the city, the road crossing of the Dniprovska HPP dam is entirely restricted.

Traffic is carried out through the Arch Bridge. Khortytsia (Serhiy Tyulenin Str. — Sichi Str. — Taganska St.), and Novi Mosty and Khortytskyi district.

Because of this, there is a threat of a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the line to the ZNPP has been de-energised.

In addition, the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota, also reported that two direct hits were made at the Dnipro HPP-1 and HPP-2.

For today, there is the fact that we are losing the station. HPP-2 is under threat, we don't know in what volume and with what power it will be able to operate. It was because of the hit, because two missiles flew directly at HPP-2, — said the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota.

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
