Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on Mar.22: death toll rises to three, dozen injured

Russia's new attack on Ukraine on March 22 became one of the largest in the last months of the war. As of 10:00 a.m., at least three dead civilians are known.

At night, Russia launched dozens of drones and missiles at peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages — a total of 151 air attack means.

Also, the aggressor country hit the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant, leaving many settlements without electricity.

Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kryvyi Rih suffered the most as a result of enemy attacks. There are hits in Vinnytsia, Odesa, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Explosions rang out in Prykarpattia. The enemy attacked our area with both mortars and rockets. There is a hit on a critical infrastructure object, reports the head of Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk. Share

According to the latest information, one person was injured.

Russia is killing peaceful Ukrainians again

In Khmelnytskyi, two people have already died, and at least eight have been injured. The search for people under the rubble continues. There are missing persons.

Terrible morning. We have damage to infrastructure facilities. Damage to residential buildings. There are dead and injured among civilians, says the mayor of Khmelnytskyi Oleksandr Simchyshyn. Share

In Zaporozhzhia, as a result of the Russian attack, four houses were utterly destroyed, and another 40 were damaged. Three people are considered missing, and one more died.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporozhzhia on March 22 (Photo: social networks)

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy attacked only power generation facilities and substations. A 43-year-old employee of one of the facilities was injured. His condition is satisfactory. Currently, about 700,000 subscribers are without electricity.

Also, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, published a photo of a burning vehicle on the Internet and wrote that "a Russian missile hit a trolleybus that was moving across the dam" of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant.

According to him, there were people there, but the number of victims is still unknown.