Russia attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv regions: 11 injured, energy objects were damaged

On March 25, the Russians attacked the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions with kamikaze drones and an anti-radar missile. The occupiers of the Russian Federation targeted energy facilities and residential buildings.

It is reported that before the attack by drones from a tactical aircraft from the Black Sea, in an attempt to damage the work of air defence, Russian terrorists fired an anti-radar missile Kh-31P over Odesa.

The military notes that the missile lost its combat capability in the air. There was no information about the destruction and the victims.

Next, the enemy attacked with waves of "Shahed-131/136" type kamikaze drones from the Black Sea.

Four kamikaze drones were shot down in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. However, it was not possible to avoid the hits.

The occupiers targeted an energy facility in the Mykolaiv region; a fire broke out, and it was extinguished. People were not injured.

Also, enemy drones were barraging among the residential quarters of the settlements.

The downed "Shahed" fell in the private sector of Mykolaiv, destroying a two-story residential building and causing a fire, which specialists of the State Emergency Service extinguished. The blast wave also destroyed several nearby buildings.

According to preliminary data, 11 people were injured, two were hospitaliіed, and others received help on the spot.

In Odesa, debris from a downed drone damaged an energy facility and caused a fire on it, which cut off power to a part of the regional center and nearby settlements. The fire has been extinguished.

People were not injured. Restoration and repair work is ongoing.

The emergency power outages in Odesa and the region were settled after the Russian attack

On March 25, there were emergency power outages in Odesa and the region after the shelling of the Ukrenergo power plant.

Energy workers have already managed to restore power supply to critical infrastructure facilities. However, the situation remains difficult. Emergency shutdowns are applied in Odesa and the Odesa district, the message says. Share