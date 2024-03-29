Ukraine's PM says power infrastructure in six regions is damaged due to latest Russian attack

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, new powerful attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine have resulted in damage to the energy infrastructure in six regions. Moreover, emergency shutdowns were introduced in some regions.
The government reported about the aftermath of the Russian attack on Ukraine
As the head of government emphasised, Ukraine needs more air defence systems right now to protect not only critical infrastructure but also Ukrainian civilians who suffer and die from Russian attacks.
In addition, it emphasised that the enemy attacked thermal generation facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Russian invaders hit an energy facility in the Ivano-Frankivsk region — there is damage to the equipment.
As a result of Russian attacks on generation facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions, damage to equipment was also recorded.
What is known about the results of the air defense operation on March 29
During the new mass attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, the air defense forces were able to destroy 84 air targets — 58 Shaheds and 26 missiles.
In total, Russia used 99 means of air attack:
60 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type
3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles
2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles
9 Kh-59 guided air missiles
4 Iskander-K cruise missiles
21 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles
Of them, the Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy:
58 combat drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type
17 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles
5 Kh-59 guided air missiles
4 Iskander-K cruise missiles
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-