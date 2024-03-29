Ukraine's PM says power infrastructure in six regions is damaged due to latest Russian attack

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, new powerful attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine have resulted in damage to the energy infrastructure in six regions. Moreover, emergency shutdowns were introduced in some regions.

The government reported about the aftermath of the Russian attack on Ukraine

There is damage to the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions. Emergency shutdowns are applied in some regions. Denis Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

As the head of government emphasised, Ukraine needs more air defence systems right now to protect not only critical infrastructure but also Ukrainian civilians who suffer and die from Russian attacks.

In addition, it emphasised that the enemy attacked thermal generation facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russian invaders hit an energy facility in the Ivano-Frankivsk region — there is damage to the equipment.

As a result of Russian attacks on generation facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions, damage to equipment was also recorded.

Substations and, as a result, consumers were de-energised (the railway without disruptions in the movement of trains, objects of the communal sphere, local industry, the population)," the Ministry of Energy said.

What is known about the results of the air defense operation on March 29

During the new mass attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, the air defense forces were able to destroy 84 air targets — 58 Shaheds and 26 missiles.

In total, Russia used 99 means of air attack:

60 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type 3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles 9 Kh-59 guided air missiles 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles 21 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

Of them, the Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy: