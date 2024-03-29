Ukraine's PM says power infrastructure in six regions is damaged due to latest Russian attack
Category
Events
Publication date

Ukraine's PM says power infrastructure in six regions is damaged due to latest Russian attack

Denis Shmyhal
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 29
Читати українською

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, new powerful attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine have resulted in damage to the energy infrastructure in six regions. Moreover, emergency shutdowns were introduced in some regions.

The government reported about the aftermath of the Russian attack on Ukraine

There is damage to the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions. Emergency shutdowns are applied in some regions.

Denis Shmyhal

Denis Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

As the head of government emphasised, Ukraine needs more air defence systems right now to protect not only critical infrastructure but also Ukrainian civilians who suffer and die from Russian attacks.

In addition, it emphasised that the enemy attacked thermal generation facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russian invaders hit an energy facility in the Ivano-Frankivsk region — there is damage to the equipment.

As a result of Russian attacks on generation facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions, damage to equipment was also recorded.

Substations and, as a result, consumers were de-energised (the railway without disruptions in the movement of trains, objects of the communal sphere, local industry, the population)," the Ministry of Energy said.

What is known about the results of the air defense operation on March 29

During the new mass attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, the air defense forces were able to destroy 84 air targets — 58 Shaheds and 26 missiles.

In total, Russia used 99 means of air attack:

  1. 60 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type

  2. 3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles

  3. 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles

  4. 9 Kh-59 guided air missiles

  5. 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles

  6. 21 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

Of them, the Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy:

  • 58 combat drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type

  • 17 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

  • 5 Kh-59 guided air missiles

  • 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH movement informs Russia increasing number of air defence systems in Sevastopol
Air defence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU hits 4 air defence systems and 2 artillery systems of Russia's army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defence successfully repels Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, destroying 84 air targets
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defence forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?