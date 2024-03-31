It is noted that during the day, the Russian occupiers fired 13 missiles at Ukraine, carried out 56 airstrikes and fired 57 rounds of anti-aircraft missiles at the positions of the Armed Forces and civilian and critical infrastructure objects.

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Hryhorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka settlements of the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region.

On the Lymanskyi direction, our soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of settlements of Terna in the Donetsk region and Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 4 attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivsk direction, our defenders repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Pervomaiske, Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka and eastern Vodyanyi of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried more than 30 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 5 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, and Robotyny, Zaporizhzhia region.