The Armed Forces attacked the S-300 and tracked vehicles of the Russian army near Mariupol

The Ukrainian military could hit the accumulation of enemy equipment near Mariupol. The Armed Forces probably targeted the enemy's S-300 air defense system and tracked vehicles.

Near Mariupol, the Armed Forces attacked the equipment of the Russian Federation

It was very hot in this triangle last night. So, the equipment has been drastically reduced. Visually, there are four units of tracked vehicles, plus parts of the S-300. And this is only what I managed to record with my "eyes". Petro Andryushchenko Advisor to the mayor of Mariupol

As the mayor's adviser explained, it is about the "triangle" in the Mariupol district between the settlements of Kalchyk, Granitne and Zorya. On the evening of March 29, there were explosions.

According to Andryushchenko, the Ukrainian military could strike this area because there are several tunnels that the Russian military uses to store equipment, ammunition, and air defense equipment.

The settlements near the impact site are currently closed, the Russians are looking for those who provided the coordinates.

What is the situation in Mariupol

Russian troops captured Mariupol and the district in the spring of 2022 after months of fierce fighting. After that, the occupiers made the destroyed city their military base.

According to satellite images published online, the Russian occupiers want to connect Mariupol with Russian Rostov, Taganrog and other large cities in Donbas. They have already started building the road.

The new railway branch to the south of Donetsk, with a length of almost 60 km, was built for eight months.

This is almost certainly one of the largest infrastructure projects that Russia has undertaken in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and restores the rail service that was interrupted by the fighting outside Donetsk, the intelligence report says. Share